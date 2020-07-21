91ºF

Tropical Depression 7 forms in Atlantic

System expected to reach tropical storm status soon

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tropical Depression 7. (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression Seven has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to a 5 p.m. Tuesday update from the NHC, the system was located about 1,185 miles west southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and about 1,420 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands.

At last check, the system had maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts and was moving west northwest at 8 mph, the Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters said a turn toward the west is expected to take place Tuesday night into Wednesday, along with an increased forward speed. That motion is expected to continue into Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to strengthen and reach tropical storm status Tuesday night or Wednesday, the Hurricane Center said. If and when it does, the system will be named Gonzalo.

If it forms before July 24, it would become the earliest “G-storm” on record. Tropical Storm Gert, which formed in 2005, currently holds the record.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring another area in the tropics Tuesday afternoon.

A tropical wave that is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over western Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas and southern Florida has a 30% chance for further development in the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

That wave is expected to cross the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night into Wednesday, move over the central Gulf on Wednesday and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday, the NHC said.

The National Hurricane Center is expected to provide another update Tuesday night.

