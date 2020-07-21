Tropical Depression 7 forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression Seven has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to a 5 p.m. Tuesday update from the NHC, the system was located about 1,185 miles west southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and about 1,420 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands.

Officially have our tropical depression in the extreme southern Atlantic. This is east of the Windward Islands. https://t.co/9QfrDfcoA7 — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 21, 2020

At last check, the system had maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts and was moving west northwest at 8 mph, the Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters said a turn toward the west is expected to take place Tuesday night into Wednesday, along with an increased forward speed. That motion is expected to continue into Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression #Seven Advisory 1: Tropical Depression Forms Over the Central Tropical Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 21, 2020

The system is expected to strengthen and reach tropical storm status Tuesday night or Wednesday, the Hurricane Center said. If and when it does, the system will be named Gonzalo.

If it forms before July 24, it would become the earliest “G-storm” on record. Tropical Storm Gert, which formed in 2005, currently holds the record.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Tropical Depression Number Seven is born! Here is the track at 5 P.M. Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/wBg3xEE9xT — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) July 21, 2020

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring another area in the tropics Tuesday afternoon.

A tropical wave that is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over western Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas and southern Florida has a 30% chance for further development in the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

That wave is expected to cross the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night into Wednesday, move over the central Gulf on Wednesday and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday, the NHC said.

The National Hurricane Center is expected to provide another update Tuesday night.

Watch News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for updates.