Tropical Depression Forms In The Far Eastern Atlantic

Location 265 miles E of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading N at 9 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 20.0W, 15.9N

Discussion

At 800 p.m. Cvt (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 15.9 north, longitude 20.0 west. The depression is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn to the west-northwest and west on Saturday and Saturday night. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to pass north of the northernmost cabo verde islands tonight and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The system could become a short-lived tropical storm later tonight. However, weakening is forecast to begin on Saturday and the system is expected to become a remnant low Saturday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Satellite image updated at 05:13 PM

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Models image updated at 05:13 PM

Land Hazards

None