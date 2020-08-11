Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 11 has officially formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the system was located more than 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and was moving toward the west near 16 mph with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph and higher gusts. A system must have winds between 39 mph and 73 mph to be considered a tropical storm.

According to the Hurricane Center, the system is forecast to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night.

“Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development while the system moves west northwestward at around 15 mph during the next couple of days,” the NHC said in an earlier update. “Conditions are expected to become less conducive for development by the end of the week.”

If the system gets a name, it will be Josephine.

