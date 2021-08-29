New Tropical Depression Forms Over The Subtropical Central Atlantic

Location 1320 miles W of The Azores Wind 35 mph Heading NE at 12 mph Pressure 29.83 Coordinates 49.7W, 33.0N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 33.0 North, longitude 49.7 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph (19 km/h). A faster northeastward motion is expected through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected through Sunday, and the depression is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm later tonight or tomorrow. The system is then forecast to become extratropical by Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 12:12 Sunday Night, August 29th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 11:40 Saturday Night, August 28th

Land Hazards

None.