Subtropical Storm Teresa Forms North Of Bermuda

Location 155 miles N of Bermuda Wind 45 mph Heading NW at 14 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 64.5W, 34.5N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Teresa was located near latitude 34.5 North, longitude 64.5 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). Teresa should slow its forward motion and turn toward the north by Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 36 hours. Teresa should dissipate in about two days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) mainly to the northeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:22 Friday Afternoon, September 24th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 5:17 Friday Afternoon, September 24th

Land Hazards

None