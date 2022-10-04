Depression Expected To Become A Remnant Low Soon

Location 635 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 13 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 33.4W, 18.0N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 33.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a remnant low within the next day.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:47 Thursday Night, October 06th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 5:01 Thursday Morning, October 06th

Land Hazards

None.