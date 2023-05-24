How to report, check outages during Florida storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – It can happen before the next potentially major hurricane to hit Florida ever makes landfall, and even on seemingly normal days when the weather appears to turns severe out of nowhere. As you learn after years or just months living in Florida, our bad weather is well known for knocking out power for hours or days at a time.

When that happens, no matter how you may become disconnected from the grid, it can help to know you have options when it comes to reporting and monitoring power outages in your area.

For customers of the Orlando Utilities Commission, alerts are available in English and Spanish straight to a smart device by first texting REG to 69682 (myOUC). OUC offers a 24-hour outage reporting line at (407) 423-9018 and an online map of power outages.

Duke Energy customers may report outages or check outage status by calling (800) 228-8485 or by checking the company’s interactive outage map.

Costumers of Florida Power and Light can call (800) 468-8243 to report a power outage, though it was recommended the company’s power tracker outage map is referenced for real-time outage information.

Kissimmee Utility Authority asks that customers text Out to (877) 582-7700 and follow prompts further if power is lost. One could also dial 407-933-9898 and select option No. 1 to report an outage, with an outage map available regardless.

TECO customers are advised to call (813) 223-0800 to report or to get the status of a power outage, with an outage map at their disposal in case the internet can still be accessed.

In the event of a hurricane, the Florida Public Service Commission will keep a chart updated at least twice daily of current power outages statewide.

Did we miss your power company? Let us know by emailing web@wkmg.com and we’ll get it added to this list of resources.

