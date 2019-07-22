5 things you need to know about tropical disturbance off Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - All eyes are on the tropics as a weather system moves through the Bahamas.

Here are five things to know about the disturbance, which could develop into a tropical depression.

Rainmaker

The system, called Invest 94L, is expected to bring rain to Florida, with rain chances ramping up to 60% to 80% in the Orlando area by Thursday as the system moves west-northwest.

Odds increasing

From Sunday night to Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said the chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours increased from 10 percent to 60 percent.

The NHC is monitoring an area of low pressure located near Andros Island in the Bahamas. Only a slight increase in the organization of this system could result in the formation of a tropical depression later

today or tonight. Full outlook: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/dWSHKJnpfi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2019

Upper-level winds

Forecasters say despite warm waters, strong upper-level winds could keep the system from developing into a named storm. It's best, however, to keep monitoring the system.

Main threat

For now, the main threat for Central Florida will be lightning, gusty winds and ponding of water on roadways from possible torrential downpours.

Next named storm

The next named storm will be called Chantal.

Remember, hurricane season peaks around Sept. 10 and runs through November.

Be alert and prepared with these resources.

Increasing rain for the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/LjC02046Sx — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 22, 2019

