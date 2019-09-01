Airbnb launches Open Homes Program for displaced residents

© LAKANA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Airbnb announced the company is activating its Open Homes Program for any displaced residents and relief workers impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Hosts who are willing to provide free housing to displaced residents and relief workers in an activation area, according to Airbnb.

The company said it started this program in 2012 during Hurricane Sandy.

The Open Homes Program is available through Sept. 16. Anyone who needs housing can click on this link for more information.

"Airbnb's Open Homes Program continues to be activated for those affected by Hurricane Dorian across the southeast U.S. region. Through the program, those in need of temporary accommodations can connect with Open Homes hosts in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama free of charge. We encourage hosts to open up their homes, and those who need housing to take advantage of the program," Airbnb Head of Global Disaster Response and Relief Kellie Bentz said.



