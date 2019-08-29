Amtrak suspends service to Sanford as Dorian approaches

Alex Wong/Getty Images

SANFORD, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Dorian's path toward Florida.

On Thursday, Amtrak announced it is going to cancel several trains to and out of Florida this upcoming weekend.

The Silver Star 91 train from New York to Miami will not run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. The Silver Meteor from Miami to New York will not run from Aug. 31 to Sept 2.

The Silver Star 91 and Silver Star 92 from New York to Miami will not run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

The Silver Meteor 97 and 98 from Miami to New York will not run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3

The Auto Train 52 and 53 from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford will not run from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3.

Hurricane Dorian remains on a projected path toward Central Florida, where it could slam the coast with sustained winds of 130 mph as a Category 4 storm.

As of Thursday afternoon, Dorian was a Category 1 hurricane packing 85 mph winds and was located about 330 miles southeast of the Bahamas moving northwest at 13 mph.

