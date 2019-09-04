Brevard County crews fight huge fire in Titusville

Photo Credit: Brevard County Fire Rescue

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Crews in Brevard County are fighting a huge fire in Titusville.

The Brevard County Fire Rescue said investigators responded to a two-story residence fire on the 4200 block of PondApple Drive.

This is about a half mile west of Interstate 95 and one mile north of Dairy Road.

Everyone is out of the building and no one was injured, according to the fire rescue.

Brevard County Fire Rescue and the Titusville Fire Department is on scene.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



