Brevard County residents plan ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - People in Brevard County are planning ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall.

Homeowner Jerry Weber said his neighborhood along South Tropical Trail in Merritt Island was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

"When we came back it was flooded. Some trees were down," said Weber.

Weber said he typically goes out of town for hurricanes, and plans to do the same for Dorian.



"My wife wants to go. Her idea is get out and, we've got two high school kids and two dogs. So, we just go. Actually the last one we drove up to Mississippi," said Weber.

In September 2017, just days before Hurricane Irma hit, News 6 caught up with Brian Flugel over at Franky's Wings in Cocoa Beach while he boarded up his business. On Wednesday night, he said he will once again try to stay open as long as possible.

"Maybe not open up on Sunday, we just have to figure it out so we can be safe for our family," said Flugel.

Some people in Brevard County also said that they don't want to wait too long to get off the coast or some of the barrier islands because those bridges could eventually close, and traffic along evacuation routes could be slow moving.



