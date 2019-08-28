Central Florida residents prepare for Tropical Storm Dorian

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Shelves were starting to empty at some Central Florida stores on Tuesday, four days before a possible hit from Tropical Storm Dorian.

"I was just coming home from work, and had to get some water," Terry Shores said. "I have quite a few kids at home so… they go through a lot of water, and they all play sports. But yeah, my wife told me to get some extra."

He was one of the customers who purchased large packages of bottled water at the Walmart on Highway 44 in New Smyrna Beach.

On Tuesday night, some of the shelves in the water aisle were empty. The same was true at the Publix down the street.

It was a different story at the hardware store, where there were still stacks of plywood ready for customers to board up their windows when and if Dorian takes aim for Central Florida.

Orange County leaders said they've given away more than 5,000 sandbags since last week, and Seminole County leaders announced their sandbag location will open on Wednesday at noon at Boombah Sports Complex in Sanford.

There was also concern on the roadways ahead of a possible hit from Dorian.

Steve Olson, spokesman for the Florida Department of Transportation, told News 6 FDOT officials have been in touch with the contractors, and they are watching the storm track closely.

He said preventive measures will be taken during the next few days to ensure public safety.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.