Central Florida residents stock up on supplies as Dorian strengthens

SANFORD, Fla. - Residents across Central Florida are stocking up on supplies after the most recent forecasts for Tropical Storm Dorian show the storm strengthening to a major hurricane before making landfall.

On Wednesday, stores in Sanford were busy with shoppers loading up carts with the essentials.

"The water was important and also Gatorade," Lucy Hise said. "Stuff that we don't need to keep refrigerated. More comfort food than anything."

The water aisles in Walmart and Publix seemed to be hit the hardest, but workers were also seen restocking shelves as shoppers moved through.

"When I was checking out, the gentleman told me that they had already gone through 60 cases of water," Hise said.

At the Lowe's near U.S. 17/92 and Lake Mary Boulevard, there appeared to be a run on gasoline containers and generators.

Robert Williams said he decided to stock up early after waiting until the last minute for Hurricane Irma in 2017.

"The stores were just jammed and so I've learned to prepare early," Williams said. "Now, I won't know what the stores look like a day or two before the storm, because I'll be done and I'll be home."

With the current forecast track, residents have only a few more days to stock up on supplies. Dorian is projected to make landfall in or near the Central Florida area early Monday.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.