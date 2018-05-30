¿Cuáles son los artículos para un kit de huracán?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Experts recommend that every family prepares for hurricane season by assembling a hurricane kit.

News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor broke down what a good kit should consist of.

"The first thing that should go in is a weather radio," Treanor said. "It sounds an alert and gives important information when there is an emergency nearby."

Hurricane kit basics

Many of the essential items are what you would also pack to go camping: a flashlight, a cooler or two, a first aid kit and insect repellent.

Other important items to include are matches and a manual can opener.

"Something like a charcoal grill or a camp stove can make eating canned food a little more enjoyable," Treanor said. "Also be sure to buy charcoal and lighter fluid."

If the power goes out, there are a couple of options: A kerosene lantern or a battery lantern.

To help beat the heat, battery powered fans can come in handy, but it's important to remember to buy batteries if you plan on using the fans.

If families can afford it, a generator is a bonus item, and can be worth its weight in gold if homes are without electricity for a week or two.

"If you do buy a generator, read up on how to operate it safely," Treanor said.

Be sure to have extension cords and do not operate the generator inside or near windows.

A trip to the grocery store is an essential part of preparing for hurricane season. Stock up on non-perishable items like peanut butter and canned foods.

Don't forget the pets. Make sure to have at least two weeks worth of water and food on hand for both you and your pets.

Pharmacy essentials

If you're going to be shopping, pick up some first aid items, including bandages, ibuprofen and allergy medication if needed. Over-the-counter antibiotic creams are also good to keep on hand. Talk to your doctor about filling any prescriptions you might need well before the storm hits.

The Red Cross recommends people have at least two weeks worth of prescriptions, because even though many grocery stores and pharmacies have backup generators, shipments might not be able to get through during or after the storm.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.