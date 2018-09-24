Hurricane

Depression Degenerates Into a Trough of Low Pressure, This Is the Last Advisory

Remnants Of

 

Remnants Of

350 miles ENE of The Windward Islands

Wind

Pressure

25 mph

29.8

Heading

Coordinates

W at 12 mph

56.0W, 14.5N

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the remnants of Tropical Depression Eleven were located near latitude 14.5 north, longitude 56.0 west. The remnants are moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h).

Maximum sustained winds are near 25 mph (35 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected over the next day or so.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Models

Land Hazards

None