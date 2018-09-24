Depression Degenerates Into a Trough of Low Pressure, This Is the Last Advisory

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the remnants of Tropical Depression Eleven were located near latitude 14.5 north, longitude 56.0 west. The remnants are moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h).

Maximum sustained winds are near 25 mph (35 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected over the next day or so.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).