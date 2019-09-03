Disney to send more than $1 million in hurricane relief to Bahamas

The Walt Disney Company announced it is committing more than $1 million in cash and support to help recovery efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian hit the islands as a category 5 storm.

Disney's donation includes nonprofit relief agencies that will undertake recovery and rebuilding efforts, including supplies of food and basic construction materials to affected areas.

"The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian," said Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company. "We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together."

Disney also said its employees with needs in impacted areas will have access to resources.

Disney officials said Castaway Cay experienced tropical strength winds. It employs 60 Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama, as well as employees from other Bahamian Islands.



