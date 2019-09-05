Florida cruise ship to bring Bahamas evacuees to US after dropping supplies

In this handout aerial photo provided by the HeadKnowles Foundation, damage is seen from Hurricane Dorian on Abaco Island on Sept. 3, 2019, in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian evacuees in the Bahamas can get a free ride back to the United States on a cruise ship.

The Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, is loading up its ship called Grand Celebration on Thursday with supplies, first responders and volunteers and will head to aid residents on Grand Bahama Island.

Also, any Bahamian residents trying to get from South Florida back to the Bahamas are allowed to travel onboard for free. Passengers must have a valid passport or an original birth certificate to get on the vessel.

The cruise ship will then return Sept. 7 to the Port of Palm Beach with anyone who wishes to evacuate the islands to the U.S. They must have proper documentation.

The cruise line canceled this ship's previously scheduled sailing to make the trip to aid in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

