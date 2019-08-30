Gas station tanks low or empty ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The sounds of car horns echo at a Wawa on Kirkman Road in Orange County Friday as lines wrapped around to get gas ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Valencia College Student Makenzi Smith was waiting to fill her tank as she heads back home to Atlanta.

"I waited 30 minutes," Smith said. "I'm leaving the hurricane before it hits, so I'm trying to fill up before I go."

Thankfully, she was able to.

According to GasBuddy.com, which has launched a live gas outage tracker specifically for Hurricane Dorian, as of 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, 40% of gas stations in Central Florida, which includes Orlando, Daytona Beach and Melbourne, were reporting gas outages.

Bags were wrapped over pumps at Shell Station on Lake Underhill Road and Conway Road. An employee there said they had been out of gas since Thursday afternoon and were told a tanker from Georgia is on the way.

Curtis Mosley was there, back for a second time to find gas Friday morning.

"I came here last night no gas, still no gas," Mosley said. "I'm trying to get a little gas for my generator and my car is half full.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday morning said there were no gas shortages but that the state was running low on fuel, because of that and because of the state of emergency, he said Emergency Management is working to bring in crews from southern states as soon as they can.

"Fuel is an issue. There are gas stations that have run out of fuel," DeSantis said at a news conference Friday morning. "We and the emergency declaration had waived certain rates for fuel trucks so that we can increase the capacity of fuel that's being brought in."

Also starting Friday, DeSantis said he is implementing Florida Highway Patrol escorts for fuel trucks to facilitate refueling in critical parts of the state.

"There are some parts of the state where you have major lines for gas … we think fuel escorts will help with that," DeSantis said.

