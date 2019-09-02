Gov. Ron DeSantis provides Hurricane Dorian update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Monday at the State Emergency Operations Center regarding Hurricane Dorian.

The cone of potential pathways still includes much of the state, and DeSantis says if residents are within that cone they should be prepared.

"Looking at these forecasts, a bump in one direction or the other could have really significant ramifications in terms of impact. If it bumps further east, that obviously is positive. If it bumps just a little west, than you're looking at really, really significant impacts. Don't make any assumptions, remain vigilant and be prepared," DeSantis said at a briefing Saturday morning.

As we continue to monitor #Dorian, all Floridians should follow local reports and all evacuation orders. We are ready to deploy assets as needed and will continue to monitor traffic and fuel levels as more counties come under hurricane watches & warnings. https://t.co/QoSEQojXh1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 2, 2019

According to Dorian's current track, conditions are expected to deteriorate late Monday with the worst of the weather from the storm arriving through the day Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.