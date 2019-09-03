Here's how Dorian will affect where you live in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is closing in on Florida's coast, and Central Florida is already feeling the impacts.

The most recent track issued by the National Hurricane Center removes Florida from the cone of uncertainty; however, Florida's eastern coast will still feel potentially dangerous impacts from the storm.

Outer bands of the Category 2 hurricane are spreading out Tuesday, reaching various counties. Conditions had started to deteriorate late Monday. Emergency management officials also warn residents to be ready for severe weather. Read county-by-county impacts below.

County-by-county impacts

The worst of the storm arrives later Tuesday and Wednesday, when a majority of Central Florida will feel the impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

These impacts are based on Hurricane Dorian's latest track and can change as the storm shifts and potentially picks up speed.

Brevard, Volusia, Flagler counties

The greatest impacts will happen along the coast, but significant impacts are possible in the I-95 corridor.

The forecast track shows the storm just north of Cape Canaveral around 8 a.m. Wednesday. This means the wind and rain will last a little longer but will gradually clear and follow the storm from south to north, with Flagler County experiencing the last of the storm by Wednesday night.

Flagler, coastal Volusia and coastal Brevard counties could experience wind gusts between 50 and 75 mph Tuesday and Wednesday. Inland Brevard and Volusia counties will experience gusts up to 50 mph.

Seminole, Osceola, Orange and Polk counties

People residing inland may experience tropical storm-force winds and anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding is possible, especially for low-lying areas. As of Tuesday, Dorian's track shows a low tornado threat for the three counties. Osceola, Seminole and Orange counties are under a tropical storm warning.

Polk, Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties could experience wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph Tuesday and Wednesday.

Marion, Lake, Sumter counties

These inland counties will have a low tornado threat. Isolated flash flooding is to be expected as Dorian is forecaste to bring tropical downpours. People in these counties can experience winds anywhere near 40 mph.

Expect to lose power, especially east of I-95, as wind gusts ramp up overnight Monday. Conditions begin to improve late Wednesday and into Thursday.

You can see when these conditions move into your area by downloading our Hurricane Tracker App. News 6 meteorologists will send alerts as Dorian tracks closer to Florida.

