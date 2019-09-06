How cellphone providers are helping customers contact loved ones in the Bahamas

Sheila Saintilien eats an apple for breakfast in Hurricane Dorian devastated Great Abaco Island on Sept. 6, 2019. She and her family are living in the Bible Truth Hall church after they lost their home and are in process of evacuating the…

ORLANDO, Fla. - Given the extent of devastation Hurricane Dorian left behind in the Bahamas, it's been difficult and in some cases impossible for people to contact their loved ones still on the ravaged islands.

Cellphone providers recognize the complexity of the situation and as a result, are clearing some hurdles to make it easier to call and text survivors in the disaster-stricken areas.

Below is a list of ways cellphone providers are trying to help customers:

AT&T

"To help keep customers connected to those affected by Hurricane Dorian, AT&T will automatically issue credits and waive charges for calls placed and texts sent by our customers from the U.S. to the Bahamas from Sept. 4, 2019 to Sept. 10, 2019. This includes calls and texts from AT&T Postpaid Wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers. Credits will post in 2-3 billing cycles for AT&T wireless customers and within 30 days for AT&T PREPAID customers."

Verizon

"Following Hurricane Dorian’s battering of the Bahamas, we are offering support to our U.S. customers who are concerned about family and friends there. Verizon customers will receive unlimited calling and texting from the U.S. to the Bahamas, from Sept. 2 through 9, 2019 (applicable taxes and surcharges will apply). Our Verizon roaming partner in the Bahamas is working quickly to restore services impacted by the storm and we will stay in contact with them as their work continues.

"Additionally, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, Verizon is expanding its unlimited calling, texting and data offer to consumer and small business customers who live in the following counties:

Florida: Clay County, Duval County, Flagler County, Nassau County, Putnam County, Seminole County, Volusia County

Georgia: Brantley County, Effingham County, Long County, Pierce County, Wayne County

North Carolina: Hyde County

"These counties join 25 counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian announced yesterday. Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code at Verizon Wireless."

T-Mobile

"To help our customers in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian, we announced today that T-Mobile will be waiving roaming fees for voice, text, and data beginning August 30th through September 14th. We’re also helping our customers connect with loved ones in the area by making it free to call and text from the United States to the Bahamas through September 14th. Read more here.

"Text to give (DORIAN to 90999) is now supporting both domestic and international donations, including the Bahamas."

Sprint

"As Hurricane Dorian continues to move north up the East Coast, Sprint continues to monitor the storm’s path. To assist impacted customers in North Carolina, Sprint will waive call, text and data overages from September 2-8, 2019. The company will also offer all customers in the U.S. free calls to the Bahamas and waive roaming fees for customers in the Bahamas from September 2-9, 2019.

"Assistance for customers in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina was previously announced. All customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits. Read more here."

