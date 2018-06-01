How OUC works to restore power after a storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a hurricane or major storm passes, people in the Orlando Utilities Co. Command Center work to restore Orlando residents power.

OUC Director of Safety Joe Reilly led the command center team when Hurricane Irma hit last year. After Irma, another damaging storm, Hurricane Harvey, made the job even more difficult.

"The crews we would normally call from Georgia, Alabama, were already called into Texas," Reilly said. "We learned how to reach further out."

Many OUC crew members rode out Hurricane Irma at work, some even went out on calls during the storm when the wind dropped under 30 mph.

"Once everything is safe, the crews immediately go to work and they start immediate restoration on the larger feeders," Reilly said.

While the power crews are outside, people at the command center people are monitoring the power grid 24 hours a day, seven days a week and alerting line crews to outages as soon as they happen.

Roseann Harrington, with OUC, said the first priority is making places like hospitals have their power back.

"We start from substation out," Harrington said. "I like to say the substation is your shoulder, and you work through, you can't get power back to houses-- which are your fingers-- until you restore everything in between."

Line crews work up to 16 hours a day to get the power restored, however every storm bringing unexpected obstacles.

"A lot of people don't realize the first people we send out are the tree trimming crews to cut the trees out of the lines," Harrington said.

After Irma, the Florida Highway Patrol didn't considered tree trimming crews as first responders and they were being stopped driving to cut down trees to help get the power back up.

Before the 2018-2019 hurricane season began, power companies met with local leaders to help the next storm recovery go quicker.

OUC can send alerts to cellphones to help customers stay informed. People can sign up online.

" We'll let you know there is an outage," Harrington said. "And once we know an estimated time of restoration we can provide it for you."

However, Harrington said people should be prepared to be patient.

"People need to be prepared for three days of inconvenience," Harrington said. "You could be without electricity. You could be without water."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.