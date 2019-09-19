5 systems eyed in the tropics. Here's what it means for Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is now keeping tabs on five systems in the tropics, but the weather in Florida will benefit from them, at least as of now.

Tropical Storm Jerry is approaching the Lesser Antilles with maximum winds of 65 mph as it moves west-northwest at 15 mph.

"It will likely be a Category 1 hurricane sometime Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Jerry is forecast to track north of Puerto Rico and stay well away from the Bahamas and the United States.

"Jerry will likely be steered by a large area of high pressure and Hurricane Humberto," Bridges said.

Humberto, a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds, is moving northeast at 23 mph well off the U.S. coast.

"Humberto will not affect the United States," Bridges said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Imelda continues to dump lots of rain on top of Texas.

Elsewhere, a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the Dominican Republic has a 10% of development over the next five days.

And another tropical wave about 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30% chance over the next five days.

The next two named storms will be called Karen and Lorenzo.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Orlando-area forecast

It's all about the dry air in Central Florida.

Rain chances are limited at 30% Thursday afternoon in Orlando, with a high of 86. It will also be breezy, with winds gusting near 25 mph.

Highs will be in the upper 80s for the end of the week, with rain chances at 10%.

