What you need to know about weather system near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - An area of low pressure being monitored by the National Hurricane Center will actually lower rain chances in Central Florida before dumping some wet weather on the region.

As of Thursday morning, the system continued to spin near the Bahamas.

"This low will try to get organized over the next couple days, but the hurricane center is only giving it a 20% chance for development within the next five days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "By next week, it's expected to be off the Carolina coast, where it's possible that it could become a tropical storm."

Computer models showing it moving into the open Atlantic or turning closer to the northeastern United States.

This low will pull in drier air and lower rain chances for today. Increasing rain for the weekend, then it pulls away. pic.twitter.com/xIXvt0KRU7 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 22, 2019

Tropical Storm Chantal formed late Tuesday but was later downgraded into a depression.

The next named storm will be called Dorian.

Hurricane season runs through November, with the peak hitting around Sept. 10.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances stand at 30% Thursday, with a high near 94 and a heat index reading of 105. The average high on this date is 91.

"We will see a little bit of moisture try to move onshore with an east-southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph, but any showers that pop up will be fairly short-lived," Bridges said.

The chance of rain will be 40% Friday and Saturday and 60% Sunday.

Rain chances are low, at 30% for the afternoon drive home. Here is #FutureRadar at 5PM. pic.twitter.com/OryD2ZM9St — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 22, 2019

Highs will be in the low 90s through the weekend.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.