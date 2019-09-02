Hurricane Dorian closes Port Canaveral; at least six cruises affected

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Port Canaveral has been ordered closed by the U.S. Coast Guard, in advance of Hurricane Dorian, whose projected path takes it near Florida's East Coast, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

The Coast Guard set what's known as "Hurricane Condition Zulu" at the port, effective at 8 a.m. Monday.

Port Canaveral is the world's second-busiest cruise port, and the closing affects at least six cruises.

.@USCG set port condition Zulu for @PortCanaveral due to the possibility of sustained gale force winds greater than 39 mph from Hurricane Dorian that may arrive within 24 hours. More here: https://t.co/aquq4kPQ6H pic.twitter.com/f9AmCITcGK — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 2, 2019

Under the order, no vessel — regardless of size or service — will be allowed to transit the port, and all commercial vessels more than 500 gross tons are prohibited from remaining at the port.

In a statement, Coast Guard Capt. M.R. Vlaun said: "Be advised, most drawbridges will be locked down well before the predicted arrival of sustained gale-force winds above 39 mph, and will not open until after severe weather has passed. It is critical that vessels intending to evacuate the ports of Jacksonville, Fernandina or Canaveral via the St. Johns River or the Atlantic Intracoastal Seaway depart early to avoid being blocked by bridges."

