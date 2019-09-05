Hurricane Dorian damages Daytona Beach Pier

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian damaged the Daytona Beach Pier, prompting officials to close a portion of it.

The city tweeted Thursday that Dorian, which skirted Florida's east coast as a Category 2 hurricane, damaged a cross bracing and decking on the east end of the pier, which is the fishing section.

"The area with Joe's Crab Shack was not damaged; the restaurant has reopened," the city tweeted. "The fishing section of the pier is closed until further notice."

Central Florida was largely spared by Dorian, which ravaged the Bahamas and caused at least 20 deaths there.

Three Central Florida residents died while preparing for Dorian, according to officials.

Due to heavy surf from #HurricaneDorian, the DB Pier has damage to its cross bracing and decking on its east end – the fishing section. The area with Joe's Crab Shack was not damaged; the restaurant has reopened. The fishing section of the pier is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/8J1dndijxf — CityDaytonaBeach (@CityDaytona) September 5, 2019

Hurricane season runs through November, with the peak hitting Sept. 10.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on six past, present or future tropical systems.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.