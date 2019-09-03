Hurricane Dorian forces Orlando International Airport to close

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando International Airport made the announcement to lift the planned closure for Monday and, instead, ceased commercial operations at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

OIA officials said the threat of tropical force winds up to 45 mph makes it dangerous for the airport to operate, which includes the safe operation of people mover systems.

Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 9/2/19 Afternoon



Dorian's track forces ceasing of operations at MCO on Tuesday, September 3.



The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Passengers: Please check with your airline for updates regarding your specific flight. pic.twitter.com/GZozxIz7LF — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 2, 2019

Airport officials said they will continue to monitor the storm and make adjustments as necessary.

"Passengers are encouraged to contact their individual airlines for changes to flight schedules," airport officials said in a statement.

