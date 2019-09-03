Hurricane

Hurricane Dorian forces Orlando International Airport to close

Airport officials will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando International Airport made the announcement to lift the planned closure for Monday and, instead, ceased commercial operations at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

OIA officials said the threat of tropical force winds up to 45 mph makes it dangerous for the airport to operate, which includes the safe operation of people mover systems.

Airport officials said they will continue to monitor the storm and make adjustments as necessary.

"Passengers are encouraged to contact their individual airlines for changes to flight schedules," airport officials said in a statement. 

