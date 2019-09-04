Timeline: Central Florida forecast as Hurricane Dorian pulls away

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dorian's rain and wind will rapidly back off through Wednesday. Tropical storm-force gusts will continue through the I-95 corridor until the evening, however.

Behind Dorian, heat returns as temperatures climb into the mid-90s to close out the workweek and start the weekend.

Rain chances are close to zero percent Thursday through the weekend.

The strongest wind gust observed in Dorian as of 5 a.m. was 76 mph at Port Canaveral.

Rainfall has been between 2-4 inches, with isolated higher amounts.

