Hurricane Dorian: Residents in Bahamas urged to find floats, use hammers to break out of attics

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas - Authorities in the Bahamas are urging people to find floating devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary as Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across Grand Bahama island.

Minister of State Kwasi Thompson told ZNS Bahamas radio station Monday that officials were getting a tremendous number of calls from people in distress as the powerful Category 4 storm slowed to almost a standstill.

Police Chief Samuel Butler urged people to remain calm and said rescue crews could not help anyone at the moment because of the storm's maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph).

"We simply cannot get to you," he said.

Dorian also is expected to cause a storm surge of up to 23 feet (7 meters) as ZNS radio station shared reports from callers saying some people were stuck on roofs and other areas.



