Kirk No Longer Has a Closed Circulation, Advisories Are Being Discontinued

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the remnants of Kirk were located near latitude 10.0 north, longitude 39.5 west. The remnants are moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).