Hurricane

Kirk No Longer Has a Closed Circulation, Advisories Are Being Discontinued

Remnants Of

1070 miles WSW of The Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands

Wind

Pressure

40 mph

29.74

Heading

Coordinates

W at 23 mph

39.5W, 10.0N

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the remnants of Kirk were located near latitude 10.0 north, longitude 39.5 west. The remnants are moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Models

Land Hazards

None.