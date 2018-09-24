Kirk No Longer Has a Closed Circulation, Advisories Are Being Discontinued

Remnants Of
Wind
Pressure
40 mph
29.74
Heading
Coordinates
W at 23 mph
39.5W, 10.0N
Discussion
At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the remnants of Kirk were located near latitude 10.0 north, longitude 39.5 west. The remnants are moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Models
Land Hazards
None.