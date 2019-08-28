Latest track shows Dorian hitting Central Florida as Category 2 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - The latest track for Dorian shows the system moving a bit to the north but striking Florida as a Category 2 hurricane.

As of early Wednesday, Tropical Storm Dorian was 85 miles southeast of St. Croix and traveling northwest at 13 mph with 60 mph winds.

Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

"Through Wednesday, Dorian will be just south of Puerto Rico dumping several inches of rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The island could expect up to 7 inches of rain before it’s all said and done."

Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

The official track shows the system making landfall early Monday on Central Florida's east coast. The cone of uncertainly, though, ranges from South Florida to South Carolina.

"It's too soon to tell exactly where Dorian will head after passing through the Caribbean Islands," Bridges said. "Some models show it moving across Florida while others have it trekking off Florida's east coast."

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Erin formed between the U.S. and Bermuda.

Erin is not projected to impact the United States.

Hurricane season runs through November.

The next named storm will be called Fernand.

