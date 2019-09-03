Leaders in Orange County provide update on Hurricane Dorian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County leaders are expected to hold a news briefing Tuesday updating residents on preparations ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Central Florida residents started to feel the impacts of the Category 2 storm Tuesday as it edged closer to Florida's east coast. The storm had stalled for 24 hours, before continuing to move northwest Tuesday morning at 1mph.

During a news conference Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said people across the county should expect to feel the wind gusts Tuesday.

"The effects of the storm are expected to stay with us until Wednesday afternoon, so we have a lengthy period of time where we will likely be experiencing some effects from this storm," he said during the news conference.

