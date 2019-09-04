Legoland Florida offers $25 tickets this weekend for Hurricane Dorian relief

Legoland Florida announced it is offering $25 tickets this weekend, with a portion of the sales going to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Ten dollars from each ticket sold will be donated to the American Red Cross to help those direcly impacted by the hurricane.

Tickets are only valid on Sept. 7 and 8 and must be purchased at the ticket window.

Legoland will also be collecting donations, including nonperishable food, water, toiletries, baby products, radios, batteries, candles and bedding for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

There's a maximum of six tickets per transaction and cannot be used with any other discount or promotion.

