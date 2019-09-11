Longwood couple shares chilling video of Hurricane Dorian hitting

PHOTO CREDIT: John Slack

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Longwood couple returned home from the Bahamas with chilling video showing the moments Hurricane Dorian pounded the home where they were seeking shelter.

John and Tichka Slack said they rode out Hurricane Sandy in their second home in the Bahamas in 2012, and they vowed not to do that again.

That's why, they said, they decided to ride out Hurricane Dorian at a friend's home, which was larger and stronger.

But they said once the storm's category five winds hit, they found themselves in danger.

"We weren't sure we were going to make it," John said.

John is a retired news photographer, and he said he was able to document some of the moments from the storm on video.

His wife said they lost communication, and they did not know the storm had stalled right over them.

"There's no place to go. Nothing you can do," she said. "If it's going to happen, just make it quick."

When the eye of Dorian finally passed over the Treasure Cay area of Abaco Island, the Slacks said they decided to drive to another friend's home after high winds and surf damaged their current shelter.

They said they car got stuck in the mud.

When the back-end of Hurricane Dorian started blowing, they said four adults, a child and three dogs were all trapped inside the car for more than 17 hours.

"That's the thing that saved us, being buried in the mud," he said. "This car ahead of us -- about 100 yards -- was parked on the side of the road, and there's nobody in it. It got rolled for 150 yards right to the edge of this canal."

The Slacks said they made it back to Florida through the generosity of friends with an airplane.

Now, they said their attention is turning to the animal victims of the storm, namely the pets who were abandoned by their owners who were fleeing the hurricane and the damage afterward.

They've partnered with The Abaco Shelter for assistance.

