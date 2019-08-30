Longwood Mayor Matt Morgan fills sandbags in pouring rain for residents in community

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is at a Category 3, and Central Florida residents are filling sandbags to get their homes ready for the storm.

While the track shows the storm heading toward Florida, Longwood Mayor Matt Morgan was out filling sandbags at Candyland Park to help out the community Friday afternoon.

The pro wrestler and crews with the Public Works Department were shown in a Twitter video working in the rain making sure everyone has the sandbags they need for their home.

Getting drenched out here helping our residents fill their sandbags for #hurricandorian at Candyland Park. Open thru 8pm! No such thing in being "too safe"! #Longwood #STRONGWood pic.twitter.com/z1hhsfhXzS — Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) August 30, 2019

We have posted a list of all the free sandbag pickup locations in Central Florida at this link.

Some locations require you to bring your own bags and shovel.

Morgan was part of the SmackDown roster with World Wrestling Entertainment from 2003 to 2005.

He was also a two-time tag-team champion with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.



