Mandatory evacuation for Brevard moved to Monday morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County leaders have revised their mandatory evacuation order to Monday at 8 a.m.

The order calls for all people living in the barrier islands, from Cape Canaveral south to the Indian River County line, to leave their homes and head to a safe place inland.

It also includes people living in low-lying areas and people who might need some extra help.

"I don't want to give us a false sense of security. We have to be vigilant on the storm," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "Right now, a lot of people are saying, 'We can take a big deep breath. We've dodged a bullet.' The reality is we don't know that yet."

The evacuations were first announced Friday night to begin Sunday at 8 a.m., but officials changed the plan Saturday.

Ivey said he hopes residents take advantage of the extra 24 hours.

"Continue to prepare your homes. Continue to prepare your families. Continue to prepare for your pets. Let's make sure we are ready to ride out any potential impact the storm has," he said.



