National Hurricane Center watching development of system in Atlantic

Fourteen days ahead of the official start of hurricane season, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are tracking a system southwest of Bermuda that is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical cyclone.

According to the Hurricane Center, as of Friday afternoon the system is several hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda. The system has a 30 % chance of developing in the next five days.

It's possible the system could develop early next week as it moves northward or northeast.

The NHC will issue another tropical weather outlook at 2 a.m. Saturday or sooner if needed.

Hurricane season starts June 1.

