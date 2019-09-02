Officials in Volusia County hold conference ahead of Hurricane Dorian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County officials held a news conference Monday to address Hurricane Dorian.

Officials said they anticipate the current hurricane watch to be upgraded to a hurricane warning as the storm travels closer to Florida's east coast. The National Weather Service issued a hurricane warning for the county at 11 a.m. Monday.

Emergency management officials expect tropical storm-force winds to last about 24 hours, from Tuesday into Wednesday. They are also preparing for at least 6 inches of rain and potential storm surge.

County officials will also begin bridge closures once wind speeds hit 39 mph. All bridges to the Halifax River will be closed under this circumstance.

Volusia County beaches are also under a double red flag warning. Captain Tammy Malphurs said no one should be in the water until beach officials deem it safe.

Volusia County schools will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

For more information and alerts from Volusia County Emergency Operations Center, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.