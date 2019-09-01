Orlando airport lifts planned closure for Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando International Airport made the announcement to lift the planned closure for Monday.

The airport will continue normal operations on Sept. 2.

The original decision was made after original storm forecasts reported Hurricane Dorian could have greatly impacted the Orlando region for Monday, according to the company.

OIA said the latest update showed Dorian has changed its path and has proven to be an unpredictable storm.

Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 8/31/19 Evening



Orlando International Airport will continue with operations on Monday, September 2.



The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Passengers: Please check with their airline for updates regarding your specific flight. pic.twitter.com/dn611dSy87 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 1, 2019

Airport officials said they will continue to monitor the storm and make adjustments as necessary.

"Passengers are advised to contact their airlines and rental car companies directly for individual flight and rental car information," airport officials said in a statement.

