Osceola emergency operations at level 2 as Dorian moves closer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - As Dorian continues to strengthen, the Osceola County Emergency Management director is urging residents to prepare.

Bill Litton said in a briefing Thursday, "Now is the time to prepare your homes and prepare your families."

The Osceola County Emergency Operations Center has upgraded its activation level to a level 2.

Sheriff Russ Gibson was at the EOC briefing, and said his department is ready to keep the community safe, adding that they are constantly training for these situations.

Officials urged residents to take the next couple of days to prepare for the storm and the complications that come with it.

Emergency management has tips online, and recommends residents put together kits and be prepared for at least 72 hours.

