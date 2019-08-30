People grabbing last-minute supplies ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - People around central Florida tried to grab supplies and essentials after the workday.

Publix released a promotional video to News 6, where the company said it has been preparing since June 1 for a storm to hit the coast.

The company also said that it is investing in permanent generators at its stores and has plans for stores without them.

"We've made a significant investment in making sure the majority of our stores have permanent generators and for those stores that don't, that's fleet or portable generators can be sent out to those locations," said Nicole Krause, media and community relations spokeswoman for Publix Super Markets.

At Costco in Altamonte Springs, lines were long Thursday evening with people looking to get deals on gas. Some drivers said the line was too long and they'd be back again early Friday morning to try again.

People around central Florida still have several days to prepare, but of course supplies will become more limited and lines will become longer.



