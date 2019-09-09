Port Canaveral workers load cruise ship to help Dorian victims in Bahamas

Cars block a flood street in the Bahamas after Category 5 Hurricane Dorian inundated the area with storm surge on Sept. 2, 2019.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Workers at Port Canaveral loaded a cruise ship with Hurricane Dorian relief supplies on Monday as part of an effort to assist Bahamian residents in the aftermath of the storm.

The Carnival Liberty will deliver the items to Freeport on September 12 as part of its four-day itinerary.

The supplies on board the ship included water, generators, chain saws, prepared meals and medical supplies.

After Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas, Carnival Corporation partnered with the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation to pledge $2 million in relief to the country.

Carnival said it has also underwritten the purchase and shipment of goods from South Florida in conjunction with Tropical Shipping and the Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency.

The cruise line said it has partnered with World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief to deliver meals and medical supplies in the Bahamas. Carnival said it has asked employees and guests to make monetary donations to those organizations to help in continued relief efforts.

