President Trump speaks with Gov. DeSantis as Hurricane Dorian approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he spoke with President Donald Trump as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state.

DeSantis issued a state of emergency of counties in the path of Dorian.

"He reassured me that Florida has the full support of the federal government as residents prepare for the storm," DeSantis said in a tweet.

"I've declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared," DeSantis said in a tweet.

The president also spoke with Sen. Rick Scott.

"This storm continues to gain strength quickly. The president reiterated his commitment to Florida and assured me that the federal government stands ready to help our state," Scott said.

An update from the National Hurricane Center showed Dorian weakening from a Category 3 when it hits Florida to a Category 2 by the time it makes its way to Orlando on Monday afternoon.

The 11 a.m. update showed the storm trending farther south making landfall near Cape Canaveral as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph. The storm also shifted slightly farther south with the 5 p.m. update.

"It's important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare," DeSantis said.

