Red Cross of Central Florida sends volunteers to help with Barry

10 trained disaster workers head to Louisiana

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Red Cross of Central Florida is sending volunteers to Louisiana to help residents prepare for Tropical Storm Barry. 

Te Red Cross tweeted Thursday, saying, "We're sending 10 trained disaster workers to Louisiana pre-landfall & several dozen more are on standby."

Barry is expected to make landfall as early as Friday night, and officials expect heavy rain to drench and possibly flood parts of Louisiana.

Other Red Cross volunteers from Florida are also sending help and relief supplies to areas affected by Barry.

