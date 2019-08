Rosen hotels offer discounts at Florida properties for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Rosen Hotels & Resorts announced it is offering discounted distress rates at its Florida properties to help those evacuating because of Hurricane Dorian.

The hotel chain has also dropped its additional pet fee and will have free WiFi available.

For $59.99 a night:

Rosen Inn International, 7600 International Dr. Orlando

Rosen Inn closest to Universal, 6327 International Dr., Orlando

Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando, 9000 International Dr., Orlando

Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista, 8442 Palm Parkway, Lake Buena Vista

Midpointe Hotel, 9956 Hawaiian Ct, Orlando

To book, call (866) 33-ROSEN (1-866-337-6736)

For $79 a night:

Rosen Plaza, 9700 International Drive, Orlando

To book, call (800) 627-8258

For $84 a night:

Rosen Centre, 9840 International Drive, Orlando

To book, call (800) 204-7234

For $89 a night:

Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando

To book, call (866) 996-6338

For more information, click here.



