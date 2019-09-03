Seminole County leaders give update on Hurricane Dorian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County leaders are expected to give an update on Hurricane Dorian Tuesday.

The National Weather Service activated a flood warning for the county in anticipation of the Category 3 storm. Emergency management officials stressed to exercise caution as Hurricane Dorian closes in on Florida's east coast.

"Localized flooding is possible and flooding along the St. Johns River is expected at the end of the week," Alan Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager said.

Hurricane Dorian is on the move Tuesday morning while battering the Bahamas as Florida waits to see what type of impact the storm will make on the Sunshine State.

This story will be updated.

