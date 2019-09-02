St. Johns River reaches minor flooding stage ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ASTOR, Fla. - Emergency management officials in Lake County are not taking any chances, ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the St. John's River in Astor prompting Lake County officials to declare a no wake zone along the river.

The St. Johns River reached a minor flooding stage at 2.3 feet Sunday.

County officials fear low-lying areas could experience minor flooding and have urged residents to prepare accordingly.

In the wake of potential flooding, emergency management officials will open six shelters Monday at 12 p.m. across the county.

Emergency management officials expect the river to flood midweek as Hurricane Dorian edges closer to Central Florida. They said they are applying what they learned during Hurricane Irma to preparation plans.

In 2017, the St. Johns River crested and flooded into the low-lying areas surrounding the river banks and flooded numerous nearby homes.

County officials are now asking residents to make final preparations ahead of the storm. Central Florida is expected to feel the impacts of Dorian as early as Monday, with the worst expected to come Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Dorian's track.

