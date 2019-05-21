Subtropical storm Andrea expected to weaken

ORLANDO, Fla. - Subtropical storm Andrea, the first named storm of the Atlantic season, is maintaining a northward motion over the western Atlantic but meteorologists say it is expected to weaken late Tuesday and dissipate Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday morning said that Andrea was about 295 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph.

The center said the storm was moving northward at 6 mph. It is likely to turn northeastward later Tuesday.

The center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest of Bermuda in the next day or two.

Although there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the Miami-based center said people in Bermuda should monitor the storm's progress for the next few days.

The official start of hurricane season begins June 1.

It's the fifth year in a row that a tropical or subtropical storm has developed before the season began. In May 2018, Alberto formerd. In April 2017, there was Arlene. In January 2016, Alex developed. In May 2015, there was Ana.

The next named storm in 2019 will be called Barry.

