Rainmaker headed to Florida as systems swirl on peak of hurricane season

The tropics are popping on the peak of hurricane season.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday marks the peak of hurricane season, and although one system is expected to bring rain to Florida, there aren't any immediate threats.

A surface trough interacting with an upper-level low is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the north coast of Hispaniola.

Little if any development of this disturbance is expected during the next few days while it moves west-northwest near the coast of the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula.

"It will likely just be a rainmaker for the end of the week," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The hurricane center is giving it a zero chance of development for the next two days and a 30% chance of development over the next five days."

Meanwhile, a weak area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is more than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The hurricane center is giving this system a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

There's another tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa.

It is expected to move west over the next several days.

"Some slow development is possible late this week and over the weekend while it is closer to the Lesser Antilles," Bridges said.

The hurricane center is giving it a 20% chance of development over the next five.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to churn in the open Atlantic and is not a threat to land.

The next three named storms will be called Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.

Central Florida forecast

It will be another scorcher in the Orlando area.

The high will be near 93 degrees, with the heat index over 100.

Rain chances stand at 10%.

"Expect increasing rain by the end of the week and weekend as we watch tropical moisture move in," Bridges said.

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

